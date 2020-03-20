SkyUp airline to organize charter flight from Kyiv to Yerevan

The Ukrainian SkyUp airline will organize a Kyiv-Yerevan-Kyiv charter flight on March 25. Tickets are on sale on the company’s website, Armenia’s Ambassador to Ukraine Tigran Seiranian informs.

According to the Armenian Commandant’s decision, citizens of the Republic of Armenia and their family members, as well as persons entitled to reside in the Republic of Armenia, are allowed to enter the territory of the Republic of Armenia without restrictions.

Upon arrival in Armenia, all persons will undergo intensive screening procedures. Hospitalization, isolation (self-isolation) and/or other restrictive measures may be applied if necessary.