Armenian Government proposes administrative liability for breaking state of emergency requirements

The Armenian National Assembly voted unanimously today to pass a package of amendments to the Criminal Code and the Code of Administrative Abuses at first reading.

The special sitting was convened at the request of the government. The executive proposes to impose administrative responsibility for the breach of requirements under the state of emergency.

The package was presented by Deputy minister of Justice Vahe Danielyan.

In particular, it is proposed to impose an administrative liability ranging from 300 to 500 times the minimum wage in the event of breach of the requirements of isolation or self-isolation, as well as a fine from 50 to 300 times the minimum wage for breaking the rules of dissemination of information under the state of emergency.

If violations of the requirements of isolation or self-isolation have caused people to become seriously ill, the act shall be punishable by imprisonment for at least 3 months, up to a maximum of 5 years.

The Parliament will meet again on Monday to discuss the package at second reading.