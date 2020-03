Air France to suspend Paris-Yerevan-Paris flights from March 23

Air France will suspend Paris-Yerevan-Paris flights from March 23 to May 4, the Armenian Embassy in France informs.

The embassy notes that the Paris-Yerevan flight scheduled for March 21 will be operated.

Those willing to take a flight to Yerevan can contact Saberatours.

Tel: 01 42 61 51 13

Email: [email protected]; [email protected]