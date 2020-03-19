Armenian IT specialists to model the possible spread of COVID-19

A research group involving analysts, information technology and artificial intelligence specialists, and other experts has been set up to collect, analyze data on the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and compare it with that of international partners.

Armenia’s Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan met with specialists of group to discuss upcoming steps and opportunities.

The group is expected to use the modern technologies to map the hearths of the disease, combine the data on people’s movement, the spreading zones and other information to model the possible spread of the coronavirus, which could be a major support to the work of health infrastructure.

Hakob Arshakyan expressed confidence that the activities of the research group would allow to receive accurate information on the situation, which would, in turn, contribute to better coordination and management of the disease prevention activities.

The Minister emphasized the importance of individual efforts of each specialist in the realization of this joint project.

The project is implemented by the initiative of the RA Ministry of High Technology Industry in cooperation with the Ministry of Health.