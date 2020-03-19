Armenia reports five more cases of coronavirus

Five more coronavirus cases were reported in Armenia as of 09:00 am. Doctors assess the health of all patients as satisfactory.

In total, 115 cases have been registered at this time. One patient has recovered and discharged from hospital.

he results of the epidemiological analysis of the results show that 99 cases are correlated with the two primary cases in Etchmiadzin and the production facility in Yerevan

The Ministry of Health again calls to: