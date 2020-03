A flight from Sharm el Sheikh to Yerevan will be operated on March 19, at 02:50 am, the Armenian Embassy in Egypt informs. No information is available on the schedule of further flights.

The Embassy urges Armenian citizens currently in Egypt to return to Armenia on this flight if possible. The later are advised to contact the Armenian Embassy in Egypt.

Email: [email protected]

Hot line: +201207050580

Viber: +201207050580

WhatsApp: +201207050580