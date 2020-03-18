Eurovision 2020 in Rotterdam cancelled

The European Broadcasting Union has announced the cancellation of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam.

“Over the past few weeks, we have explored many alternative options to allow the Eurovision Song Contest to go ahead. However, the uncertainty created by the spread of COVID-19 throughout Europe – and the restrictions put in place by the governments of the participating broadcasters and the Dutch authorities – means the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has taken the difficult decision to not continue with the live event as planned,” EBU said in a statement.

It said the health of artists, staff, fans and visitors, as well as the situation in the Netherlands, Europe and the world, is at the heart of this decision.