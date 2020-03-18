Armenian President donates monthly salary to support fight against coronavirus

President Armen Sarkissian has transferred his one-month salary to a special account opened to support the prevention and treatment of the coronavirus disease.

The President’s monthly salary amounts to AMD 1,017,556 (about $2,000). The sum has been transferred to the special account set up to support the Ministry of Health’s measures aimed at preventing and overcoming the disease.

Earlier today Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan said he had donated AMD 100,000 for the purpose.

The Ministry of Finance has opened a treasury account to support the Ministry of Health measures aimed at preventing and overcoming the coronavirus disease.

Recipient: Central Treasury.

Treasury account number: 900005001947

Anyone willing to donate should mention “Support to the fight against coronavirus disease” as the aim of the transfer.

The funds will be used to encourage medical staff, purchase medical supplies and equipment, and improve the facilities of medical centers.