Armenia, Iran to allow transportation of certain raw materials

The Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Armenia informs that from today on certain exceptions will be applied to the transportation of goods of economic importance between Armenia and Iran.

Due to the necessity of defining the additional goods transported within the framework of humanitarian aid and their transportation procedure, the Government has amended its decision of 24 February, 2020 to allow transportation of certain raw materials between the Republic of Armenia and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The transportation will be carried out through transloading on the territory between the administrative building of Meghri Crossing Point and the bridge, under the supervision of the State Revenue Committee, the Ministry of Health and the National Security Service.

Businesses operating under these commodity codes should apply to the State Revenue Committee, which, with the consent of the Ministry of Economy, will authorize the transportation of goods.