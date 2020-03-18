102 coronavirus cases in Armenia, Prime Minister says

The number of coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 102, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Shant TV.

H said 75 percent of the cases are connected with two sources – Etchmiadzin and a production facility in Yerevan.

He said the Commandant’s Office has decided to ease the control over the entries to the city of Etchmiadzin, considering that the situation in that direction has been stabilized.

“Today, our utmost objective is to stabilize the situation with the production facility,” PM Pashinyan said.

“We chose the strategy of detecting the disease, tracking the framework of contacts and isolating them,” Pashinyan said.

He said in the first case the infected man followed instructions of the Ministry of Health and thus prevented the spread of the virus.

“This was thanks to the responsible actions of the citizen who returned from Iran rather than the measures taken by us,” the Prime Minister said, adding that he will definitely award the man.

The Prime Minister added that the same cannot be said about the other two cases (Etchmiadzin and production facility), which lead to a wider spread of the disease.