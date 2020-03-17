Theater in Yerevan streams performances on Facebook amid coronavirus emergency

The Theater of the Young Spectator in Yerevan offers online performances amid the coronavirus emergency.

Within the framework of the #StayHome initiative, the theater will offer its devoted audience to watch pre-recorded performances on its Facebook page.

The first performance was streamed on March 15, the second is scheduled for March 17.

The theater’s new marketing strategy has been developed by Narek Manucharyan, the theater’s public relations officer, artistic director David Harutyunyan and director Emin Torosyan.