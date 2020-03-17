Restrictions under the state of emergency in Armenia

1.Entry and exit at the border

• Citizens of the Republic of Armenia cannot leave the territory of the Republic of Armenia by land; exceptions will be made for freight transporters, such as drivers.

• Citizens of the Republic of Armenia, their family members (even if not a citizen of the Republic of Armenia), persons registered and residing in Armenia can enter the territory of the Republic of Armenia.

• Other foreigners will be banned if they are, for example, nationals of the country or have been in countries with a tense epidemiological situation for the last 14 days (the list of such countries will be determined by the Commandant’s Office).

• In all cases, diplomatic representations, such as ambassadors, representatives of consulates and international organizations, and their family members will be able to enter the territory of the Republic of Armenia.

• At the same time, the Commandant may, depending on particular circumstances and in particular cases, decide to allow other persons prohibited from entering in accordance with the state of emergency to enter the territory of the Republic of Armenia, which is

2. Preventive measures

• After crossing the border into the Republic of Armenia, all persons will be examined

• If symptoms are present, hospitalization, isolation (self-isolation) and/or other restricting measures will be implemented.

• If a person refuses to do so, he or she may be temporarily housed at the appropriate place designated by the Commandant for examination and treatment to prevent the spread of the infection.

• If the person is found to have arrived in Armenia from countries where the epidemic situation is tense, they will be transferred to specially designated quarantine sites or may be instructed to self-isolate, either in their permanent residence or at another place at their own choice, excluding direct contact with other persons.

3. Movement restrictions

Although a state of emergency has been declared throughout the Republic of Armenia, restrictions will only apply to communities and territories that will be determined by the Commandant. The following regime will apply in the community where restrictions are imposed:

A special entry and exit regime will be applied that will be overseen by the Police, representatives of the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Health and Labor Inspectorate, the Food Safety Inspectorate, the Governor’s Office and the Municipality.

Entry and exit will not be restricted in cases of provision of emergency supplies, food, medicine, fuel, as well as in other cases determined by the Commander.

Isolation (self-isolation of persons may be implemented, the free movement of people (time of the day, number of people) may be restricted on the territory of community.

Sanitary and anti-epidemic measures will be implemented in apartments or sites of residence.

If suspected or found to be infected, persons will be transported to specially designated quarantine sites.

4. Participation in events

Holding rallies and strikes is prohibited across the Republic of Armenia.

In addition, the Commandant may designate areas where public events such as sports, cultural, educational, entertainment events, birthdays, wedding (engagement) parties, funerals, and others will be prohibited. Such activities will be prohibited in those areas if 20 or more persons participate in the events.

5. Teaching Process

Teaching in state, community and non-state general education (including kindergartens), pre-vocational (vocational), and higher education institutions will be banned. This prohibition will not apply to distance learning.

6. Other restrictions

Appointments in places of detention, military units, psychiatric organizations, as well as institutions providing social services for the elderly, childcare and protection facilities will be prohibited.

7. Publications on the Internet and in the press

If persons and mass media want to post information on current and new cases of coronavirus infection, persons’ health status, sources of infection, the number of self-isolated persons on the Internet, including on social media, they should use only official information provided by the Commandant’s Office and make a reference to it and reproduce it as much as possible. Their publications cannot contradict the official information.

The same also applies to information that leads to panic or the risk of panic.

Such publications are subject to immediate removal by those who made them.

Violation of the state of emergency regime during the state of emergency, i.e. non-compliance with the measures and restrictions imposed, shall result in administrative liability under Article 182.3 of the Code on Administrative Offenses.