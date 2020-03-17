Coronavirus cases reach 64 in Armenia

As of midday, March 17, the confirmed cases of coronavirus has reached 62 in Armenia, the Ministry of Health informs.

Six of the cases are related to the Etchmiadzin case, the rest are connected with a production facility in Yerevan.

All patients had been in isolation.

The Ministry of Health recommends to avoid contacting patients with respiratory infections, and use personal protective equipment (masks) if possible.

It also advises to frequently wash the hands for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating and when getting home.

People are highly recommended to contact doctor in case of any flu-like symptoms.

The Ministry of Health operates a 24-hour hotline service at 8003 and a Call Center at 060838300.