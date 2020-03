The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 52, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan infoms.

Twelve cases were confirmed in people already isolated after the Etchmiadzin case.

The Minister says many show no symptoms and have not even been taken to hospital.

“All they need to do is to wait for 14 days,” Arsen Torosyan says.

The Armenian government today adopted a decision on a 30-day state of emergency, which will be in place until April 14.