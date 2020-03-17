Citizens of Armenia strictly advised to refrain from travelling abroad

Taking into account the wide geographical spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID19), the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises citizens of Armenia to strictly refrain from travelling abroad.

The Ministry informs the citizens of Armenia currently planning to travel abroad that their trip might be suspended, given the measures and travel restrictions being undertaken by different countries to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We urge the citizens of Armenia, who are planning to return to Armenia from a foreign country, to thoroughly check the flight and transit possibilities in order to realistically assess the situation and make a reasonable decision whether to return to Armenia or stay in that country,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the diplomatic service of the Republic of Armenia abroad will regularly provide up-to-date information on travel opportunities and restrictions imposed by different countries.