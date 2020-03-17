Armenia to acquire more than 5,000 coronavirus test kits

More than 5,000 coronavirus test kits will be imported to Armenia in the coming days, Deputy Health Minister Lena Nanushyan told a press conference today.

“We’ll receive more than 5,000 test kits to diagnose the coronavirus, which is enough to organize our work,” the Deputy Minister said.

Lena Nanushyan said they work closely with international partners to be able to acquire more tests.

She assured that Armenia is currently supplied with enough tests.

More than 700 tests have been carried out so far, of which 64 have been positive.