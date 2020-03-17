Armenia launches distance learning platform amid coronavirus emergency

The Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport has launched a distance education platform – heravar.armedu.am to organize the educational process online as public schools remain closed in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The platform has been developed at the National Center for Educational Technologies and is now available.

At a meeting with representatives of educational institutions and platforms with experience in distance education, Deputy Minister of Education and Science Janna Andreasyan said “it is necessary to plan the educational process by combining the available alternatives and opportunities.”

“We have a wealth of online resources and tools for organizing distance education. There are schools with successful experience in the field of distance education, which we have asked to share their experience. We are trying to unite the potential available in the field to make distance education effective, open and accessible to all,” she said.

The unified platform created by the National Center for Educational Technologies will feature all distance learning platforms presented by any organizations willing to collaborate with the Ministry by providing their resources and skills.

In the near future, all schools will be provided with contacts of mentor-teachers that have taken ICT training. They will provide online training and provide technical support and guidance for teachers.