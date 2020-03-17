Armenia confirms 78 cases of coronavirus

Six more people from a production facility in Yerevan’s Shengavit district have tested positive for coronavirus, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan informs.

The number of confirmed cases in Armenia has thus reached 78.

According to the Minister, in 95 percent of cases the patients show no symptoms.

“International practice shows that many countries do not even hospitalize people who test positive, but have no fever and show no symptoms,” Torosyan said, adding that “in Armenia patients are still being kept at hospital and their contacts are being isolated to interrupt chains of the infection.”

According to him, the number of isolated people could reach 600 by the end of the day.