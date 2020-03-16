Society

Armenians return from Italy on charter flight, to be quarantined

Siranush Ghazanchyan March 16, 2020, 09:24
Less than a minute

Armenian nationals have arrived in Yerevan successfully on a charter flight from Rome operated by Atlantis European Airways, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan informs.

They have been accompanied to a special place, where they will be isolated for 14 days.

“I express my gratitude to all the departments involved, the airline and the plane crew, the Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the Vatican Garen Nazarian and the staff of the Embassy of the Armenian Embassy in Italy for coordinated and effective work,” Tigran Avinyan said.

Իտալիայից ՀՀ քաղաքացիների վերադարձը

Իտալիայում ՀՀ դեսպանության և «Atlantis European Airways» հայկական ավիաընկերության աջակցությամբ հատուկ չվերթ իրականացվեց՝ Երևան տեղափոխելով Իտալիայի տարբեր շրջաններում գտնվող և հայրենիք վերադառնալու ցանկություն հայտնած ՀՀ քաղաքացիներին։1. Ինքնաթիռը վայրէջք է կատարել հատուկ առանձնացված սանիտարակարանտինային կանգառում։ 2. Ժամանողներն անցել են ջերմաչափում, արտաքին զննում, լրացվել են հասցեական քարտեր։ 3.Ձեռնարկվել են անվտանգության քայլեր՝ բացառելու օդանավակայանի անձնակազմի վարակվելու հավանականությունը։ 4. ինքնաթիռի սրահում անցկացվել են ախտահանման միջոցառումներ5. Բոլոր քաղաքացիներին մեկուսացրել են հատուկ պահպանվող տարածքում։Citizens of Armenia from different regions of Italy, wishing to return to Armenia were airlifted to Yerevan by a special flight carried out with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Italy and "Atlantis European Airways".1.The airplane landed at a specially designated sanitary quarantine area. 2. The newly arrived passengers went through temperature measurement, external inspection, and filled out address cards.3. Security measures have been taken to exclude the possibility of airport staff’s infection.4. The aircraft cabin was disinfected. 5. All citizens were transferred to a special place of residence for a 14-day period.

Gepostet von ՀՀ Արտաքին գործերի նախարարություն / Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia am Montag, 16. März 2020
Show More
Back to top button
Close