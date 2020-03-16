Armenians return from Italy on charter flight, to be quarantined

Armenian nationals have arrived in Yerevan successfully on a charter flight from Rome operated by Atlantis European Airways, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan informs.

They have been accompanied to a special place, where they will be isolated for 14 days.

“I express my gratitude to all the departments involved, the airline and the plane crew, the Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the Vatican Garen Nazarian and the staff of the Embassy of the Armenian Embassy in Italy for coordinated and effective work,” Tigran Avinyan said.