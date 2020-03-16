PoliticsTop

Armenian government adopts decision on declaring state of emergency until April 14

Siranush Ghazanchyan March 16, 2020, 17:28
Less than a minute

The Armenian Government has adopted a decision on declaring a 28-day state of emergency over the coronavirus and imposing border restrictions that include a ban on citizens leaving the country.

The Government voted unanimously to adopt the draft decision. The National Assembly will now convene a special sitting to approve the measure.

People from a list of countries affected by coronavirus outbreaks will be banned from entering the country.

Schools, universities and other educational and cultural institutions will remain closed during this period.

Show More
Back to top button
Close