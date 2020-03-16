Armenian government adopts decision on declaring state of emergency until April 14

The Armenian Government has adopted a decision on declaring a 28-day state of emergency over the coronavirus and imposing border restrictions that include a ban on citizens leaving the country.

The Government voted unanimously to adopt the draft decision. The National Assembly will now convene a special sitting to approve the measure.

People from a list of countries affected by coronavirus outbreaks will be banned from entering the country.

Schools, universities and other educational and cultural institutions will remain closed during this period.