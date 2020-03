Armenia to consider introducing state of emergency

The Government will meet for a special meeting chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today to discuss the issue of introducing a state of emergency in the republic to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The decision was made at the meeting of the commission set up to coordinate the measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The current situation caused by coronavirus was discussed.

The Armenian Ministry of Health has confirmed 30 cases of coronavirus.