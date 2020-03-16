Armenia reports 15 more coronavirus cases

Armenia has confirmed 15 more cases of coronavirus.

Some of the patients that tested positive for the virus had been in isolation, the framework of contacts of the rest is being clarified, Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan says.

A total of 87 citizens are currently hospitalized at Nork Infectious Diseases Hospital.

Armenia has now confirmed 45 cases of coronavirus, one patient has already been discharged from the hospital.

Earlier today the Armenian government declared a state of emergency, which will be in place until April 14.