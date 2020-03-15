Home | All news | Society | One of coronavirus patients in Armenia is a school-aged child SocietyTop One of coronavirus patients in Armenia is a school-aged child Siranush Ghazanchyan March 15, 2020, 12:54 Less than a minute One of the coronavirus cases in Armenia has been confirmed in a school-aged child, the Ministry of Health informs. The child is hospitalized, all classmates and teachers have been isolated. Armenia has so far confirmed 20 cases of coronavirus. Show More Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print