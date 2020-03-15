Coronavirsus cases reach 26 in Armenia, about 300 quarantined

Three more coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Armenia, Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan informs.

Two cases are connected with the Etchmiadzin case and both patients had been in isolation. A third case has been registered in Meghri with a citizen who recently returned from Italy.

Armenia has now confirmed 26 cases of COVID-19. A total of 577 tests have been carried out. About 300 people are quarantined.

People who could have contacted with the latest patient from Meghri are being identified and will be quarantined shortly, Minister Torosyan says.