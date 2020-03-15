Armenia’s first coronavirus patient to be discharged, PM takes second test

Armenia’s first coronavirus patient has tested negative and will be discharged from hospital, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan informed on Facebook.

The man did not receive any medication. He just stayed in isolation for 14 days, the PM said.

He said the number of confirmed cases has now reached 28, 18 of them connected with the engagement party in Etchmiadzin.

Nikol Pashinyan said he and family have taken a test for the second time after the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Meghri.

The Prime Minister contacted the person during the referendum campaign, which he interrupted because of the spread of COVID-19.

“If the result is positive, I will self-isolate in Sevan with my family,” PM Pashinyan said. If the results are negative, he will return to Yerevan on Monday morning.

Nikol Pashinyan also said they will consider the issue of postponing the Constitutional Referendum scheduled for April 5.

