Armenia confirms 23 cases of coronavirus

Fifty-two more coronavirus tests were carried out in Armenia, 49 of which were negative and three were positive. All new confirmed cases are related to the case of Echmiadzin and the patients had been in isolation, Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan informs.

In total, Armenia has confirmed 23 cases by now. The result of the first patient’s double testing are expected later today. If the patient tests negative, he will be discharged from the hospital.

Twenty-one patients are in good health, including the child. The other 2 patients have pneumonia, and their lives are not at risk, either, the Minister says.