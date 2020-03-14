Two more people test positive for coronavirus in Armenia

Thirty-eight more coronavirus tests have been carried out in Armenia, 36 have tested negative, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan informed in a Facabook post.

He added that two people tested positive. Both had been quarantined after the Etchmiadzin case.

The number of confirmed cases in Armenia has now reached 15, only one of the patients has pneumonia.

About 100 residents of Etchmiadzin were isolated after a woman tested positive for the virus. Before contacting a doctor she had participated in her son’s engagement party.