Let’s go, let’s eat: Armenia featured in popular Russian travel show

The Russian NTV has aired program about Armenia. John Warren, the host of the “Let’s go, let’s eat” travel show visits amazing winter Armenia.

He flies accross the country in a helicopter. John introduces viewers to Tatev Wings, the longest tramway in the world, visits the Hobbit Holes in the resort city of Dilijan and participates in the celebration of Trndez.

He also travels to Armenia’s second largest city of Gymri and а “cave village.”

John tastes delicious Armenian food, learns to cook Armenian ghapama and prepare sweet sujukh.