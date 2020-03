Armenia’s first coronavirus patient has tested negative for the disease 14 days after being diagnosed, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan informs.

The patient, a 29-year-old man who arrived from Iran, will walk home if the result of a second test is also negative.

Armenia has now confirmed 18 cases of COVID-19, eleven of the patients being from Etchmiadzin.

About 200 people are quarantined.