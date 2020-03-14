Armenian PM and wife test negative for coronavirus

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his spouse Anna Hakobyan have tested negative for coronavirus.

Given that Anna Hakobyan had just return from a trip to Brazil, the couple self-isolated before the results would be ready.

The decision was made after reports emerged that an aide to the President of Brazil had tested positive for coronavirus, and the results of President Jair Bolsonaro’s test were pending.

Some media outlets reported on Friday that the Prsident had tested positive, but the news was shortly refuted.

On a visit to Brazil last week, Mrs. Anna Hakobyan had a meeting with the President’s wife