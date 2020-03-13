Nork Infectious Clinical Hospital in Yerevan to serve only coronavirus patients

The Nork Infectious Clinical Hospital in Yerevan has been re-profiled and will continue to serve only patients with suspected and confirmed coronavirus patients.

Patients with all other infectious diseases have been transferred to other hospitals, the Ministry of Health reports.

“We urge you not to interfere with the normal operation of the hospital, to think about your own safety, not to take photos and videos around the hospital, respecting the right of citizens to personal and medical confidentiality.

Armenia has so far confirmed eight cases of coronavirus.