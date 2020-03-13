Coronavirus cases reach 13 in Armenia

Armenia has now confirmed 13 cases of the new coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 28 out of 31 people in quarantine will go home today because their test results are negative. Two of them are hospitalized because the test results have been positive and one will remain in quarantine.

In addition, as of 22:00 today, 3 more cases were confirmed, two of which were contacts of the already confirmed case, and 1 came from France.

According to the Minister, all patients are in satisfactory condition, with only one diagnosed with pneumonia.