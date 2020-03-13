Armenians returning from Italy on Sunday to be quarantined

On Sunday, March 15, at 6:30 pm Rome time, Atlantis European Airways will carry out a charter flight from Rome’s Fiumicino Airport for those wishing to return to Yerevan from Italy.

During the flight, passengers will be provided with masks, health care will be provided. The citizens who return to Armenia will be on a 14-day quarantine.

During the registration for the flight priority will be given to the following principle:

Citizens of the Republic of Armenia in Italy on a short-term visit Citizens of the Republic of Armenia in Italy for study and business purposes Citizens of the Republic of Armenia with a residence permit in Italy

Citizens of the Republic of Armenia wishing to register for the flight, but have not yet contacted this Embassy, ​​are asked to provide the copy of the passport, visa or residence permit, as eell as ontact information (purpose of staying in Italy, telephone number, email address and residence address in Italy). .

The Embassy will contact pre-registered RA citizens individually for arrival at Fiumicino Airport and passenger registration.

Hotline: +393775226710 or +393898296324,

+393423382875, +393442451433:

Email address: [email protected]: