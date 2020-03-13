Armenians can now apply for Dutch Schengen visa in Yerevan

Armenians wishing to apply for a Schengen visa to the Netherlands no longer need to travel to Georgia only to file an application, as the Netherlands has outsourced Schengen visa processing to the Lithuanian authorities in Armenia, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.

Due to the absence of a Dutch Embassy or Consulate in Armenia, travellers from Armenia in need of a visa currently have to travel to Georgia for application. However, in a bid to facilitate the procedures for Armenians, the Netherlands has outsourced the process to Lithuania, which is represented by the VFS Global in terms of visa application.

Starting from April 1, 2020, Lithuania will be representing the Netherlands for the visa application process, VFS announces.

Yet, until March 31 2020, the applications shall be submitted in Tbilisi, Georgia, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.

“From April 1, 2020, onwards, Lithuania will represent the Netherlands for the Schengen visa application process. If you wish to apply for a Schengen visa for the Netherlands on or after that date, go to VFS Armenia (Lithuania),” the Visa Facilitation Services Global announces through a statement.

As per Armenian citizens who want to stay in the Netherlands for periods longer than 90 days, they must apply for a residence permit. Therefore they need to apply for a long-stay visa in Tbilisi, Georgia.