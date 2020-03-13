Armenian President congratulates Pope on 7th anniversary of his election

President Armen Sarkissian has sent a congratulatory message to His Holiness Pope Francis on the occasion of his election.

Armen Sarkissian was the first Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Vatican. In 1997 His Holiness Pope John Paul II honored him with the Grand Cross of the Order of St Gregory the Great.

With his active participation the Sistine Chapel hosted the “Armenia-Rome” exhibition in 1999 to mark Armenia’s historical and cultural legacy. The event was attended by His Holiness Pope John Paul II and His Holiness Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin I.

Referring to this in his message, President Armen Sarkissian also noted that Armenia’s ties and relations with the Vatican have a millennia-long history, and presently Armenia-Vatican interstate relations continue to develop in harmony.

President Sarkissian expressed his gratitude for the Pope’s stance on the establishment of peace, justice and human dignity in the world, as well as the strengthening of ties between the Republic of Armenia and the Holy See.

“I remember with great warmth your visit to Armenia in June 2016 and our personal meeting,” the Armenian President said in a congratulatory message. “I am hopeful that we will meet again in the near future.”

President Sarkissian wished His Holiness good health, success, and strength to lead the church’s dedicated mission for many years.