Armenian PM, wife self-isolate, to get tested for coronavirus

Armenian PM and wife Anna Hakobyan will get tested for coronavirus. They have now self-isolated, and are set to pass a test on Saturday.

The decision was made after reports emerged that an aide to the President of Brazil had tested positive for coronavirus, and the results of President Jair Bolsonaro’s test were pending.

Some media outlets reported today that the Prsident had tested positive, but the news was shortly refuted.

On a visit to Brazil last week, Mrs. Anna Hakobyan had a meeting with the President’s wife.

“We have no fever. Specialists say the probability is minimal and even close to zero. Tomorrow morning we will take a test to make sure everything is alright,” PM Pashinyan said through Facebook live.