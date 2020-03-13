Armenia premieres video for Eurovision 2020 entry

Accompanied by a revamped version of ‘Chains On You’, the song with which she won Armenia’s national selection ‘Depi Evratesil’, Athena Manoukian launches the official music video for her Eurovision 2020 entry.

Athena is very excited about the release: “I’m very happy to present my music video to everyone and I really hope that fans all around the world will love it! We had only 2 weeks after Depi Evratesil to revamp the song and shoot the music video, and after days and nights of rehearsals and preparations I’m very excited to share the result of our work. It is truly a joy working alongside such a professional team and believe me, we have a lot more surprises coming up!”

Chains On You was written by Athena and composed by her and DJ Paco, the revamp of the song was done by Armenian singer-songwriter Artem Valter.

Athena is set to perform in the 2nd half of the 2nd Semi-Final in Rotterdam on Thursday 14 May.