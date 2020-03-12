UEFA to discuss European football’s response to COVID-19

Uefa has called an emergency meeting next Tuesday to discuss whether the domestic competitions, the Champions League, the Europa League and Euro 2020 can continue to be played amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

“In the light of the ongoing developments in the spread of COVID-19 across Europe and the changing analysis of the World Health Organisation, UEFA has invited representatives of its 55 member associations, together with the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues and a representative of FIFPro, to attend meetings by videoconference on Tuesday, 17 March to discuss European football’s response to the outbreak.

Discussions will include all domestic and European competitions, including UEFA EURO 2020.