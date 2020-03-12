Armenian citizens abroad advised to apply for consular registration

Given the current situation and epidemic risks resulting from the spread of COVID-19 in a number of countries, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges citizens of Armenia residing or traveling abroad to apply for consular registration, which can now be done via automated system.

Consular registration

Armenian citizens leaving for a foreign country for residence of more than six months or residing in a foreign country for more than six months are required to notify in writing the appropriate embassy or consular office of the Republic of Armenia.

Armenian citizens may apply for any consular service defined by the legislation of the Republic of Armenia irrespective of their registration or non-registration in a consular office.