Fifty-seven people who had immediate contacts with the three new coronavirus patients have been quarantined, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan informs.

Armenia confirmed three more cases of new coronavirus on Wednesday. Two of the patients are citizens of Armenia aged 45 and 27, the third is an Italian national aged 51. All three have arrived from Italy.

Thirty-one people were quarantined on March 1, after the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the country.