Aircompany Armenia cancelling most flights until April 16

Aircompany Armenia is cancelling most of its flights until April 16 due to the spread of the coronavirus, which has led to mass return of a number of tickets, the company’s deputy director Gevorg Khachatryan said in a Twitter post.

He said more than 1,500 tickets have been returned by now. All tickets have been refunded or changed free of charge.

“The safety of personnel and passengers is of primary importance to the Aircompany Armenia, despite financial losses,” Khachatryan said.

All flights on Yerevan-Lyon-Yerevan route will be suspended until April 16, the Yerevan-Tel-Aviv flights will not be operated until April 8.