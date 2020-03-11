Yerevan Circus lights up in colors of Lithuanian flag on Independence Restoration Day

The Circus building in Yerevan lit up in the colors of the Lithuanian flag to mark the 30th anniversary of reestablishment of the country’s independence.

“Heartwarming gift presented by Armenia’s capital Yerevan to Lithuania on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of reestablishment of Lithuania’s independence. A big thank You, Yerevan!” Lithuania’s Ambassador to Armenia Inga Tolockiene captioned a video on Twitter.

Heartwarming gift presented by 🇦🇲#Armenia’s capital #Yerevan to 🇱🇹 Lithuania on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of reestablishment of Lithuania’s independence. A big thank You, Yerevan! #BelieveInFreedom pic.twitter.com/bNLroP2uMK — Inga Tolockiene (@IngaTolockiene) March 11, 2020

Earlier today Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan congratulated his Lithuanian counterpart Linkas Linkevicius on Independence Day.

“Strong Armenian-Lithuanian friendship is based on mutual respect, understanding and solidarity between our peoples,” Mnatsakanyan tweeted.

Շնորհակալ եմ Լիտվայի այս նշանակալի օրվա կապակցությամբ շնորհավորանքի ու բարեմաղթանքների համար @ZMnatsakanyan Ես կասկած չունեմ, որ մենք կշարունակենք ամրապնդել Լիտվայի և Հայաստանի միջև հարաբերությունները՝ հիմնվելով մեր ազգերի միջև ջերմ ու ամուր կապերի վրա:

🇱🇹🇦🇲 https://t.co/m94TglIRnv — Linas Linkevicius (@LinkeviciusL) March 11, 2020

Linkas Linkevicius, in turn, wrote in Armenian to thank Minister Mnatsakanyan for the warm wishes.

“I have no doubt that we’ll keep reinforcing the relations between Armenia and Lithuania based on warm and strong ties between our peoples,” the Lithuanian Foreign Minister said in a tweet.

On this day in 1990, the nation’s Parliament declared its sovereignty to be renewed after close to 50 years of Soviet Union rule.