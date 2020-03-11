SocietyTopVideo

Yerevan Circus lights up in colors of Lithuanian flag on Independence Restoration Day

Siranush Ghazanchyan March 11, 2020, 22:52
The Circus building in Yerevan lit up in the colors of the Lithuanian flag to mark the 30th anniversary of reestablishment of the country’s independence.

“Heartwarming gift presented by Armenia’s capital Yerevan to Lithuania on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of reestablishment of Lithuania’s independence. A big thank You, Yerevan!” Lithuania’s Ambassador to Armenia Inga Tolockiene captioned a video on Twitter.

Earlier today Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan congratulated his Lithuanian counterpart Linkas Linkevicius on Independence Day.

“Strong Armenian-Lithuanian friendship is based on mutual respect, understanding and solidarity between our peoples,” Mnatsakanyan tweeted.

Linkas Linkevicius, in turn, wrote in Armenian to thank Minister Mnatsakanyan for the warm wishes.

“I have no doubt that we’ll keep reinforcing the relations between Armenia and Lithuania based on warm and strong ties between our peoples,” the Lithuanian Foreign Minister said in a tweet.

On this day in 1990, the nation’s Parliament declared its sovereignty to be renewed after close to 50 years of Soviet Union rule.

