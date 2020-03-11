Two Glendale teachers honored with Armenian Genocide Education Awards

For the fourth time, the Armenian National Committee of America honored seven educators who have incorporated lessons about the Armenian Genocide into classrooms located in the Western region, Glendale News-Press reports.

Two Glendale teachers, Jennifer Davis and Saakanoush Markarian, were among those recognized for their efforts.

Davis, who has taught at Clark Magnet High School since it opened in 1998, was honored with the Armenian Genocide Education Award.

Her husband, Chris Davis, who also teaches in the same school, nominated her for the award, which goes to those who have gone above and beyond to educate their students about the Armenian Genocide.

Although she’s incorporated study of the Armenian Genocide into the classroom throughout her tenure, she facilitated a new project last school year. Davis helped get literary works recommended by the Genocide Education Committee approved for high school classrooms when she was the district’s English Curriculum Study Committee chair.

Davis was one of the first to teach Dawn Anahid MacKeen’s “The Hundred-Year Walk,” a book about the author retracing hergrandfather’s journey of surviving the Armenian Genocide.

As the 10th-grade English class read, students created artwork, poems and gathered historical research. They curated select pieces into a Google Site and shared it with the author.