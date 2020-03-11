Roma will not fly to Spain for Sevilla match

Roma will not fly to Spain for Thursday’s Europa League meeting with Sevilla, after the team was declined permission for the plane to land in the region.

The Giallorossi were due to fly out on Wednesday afternoon for the first leg of the last-16 tie, which was scheduled to take place at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium on Thursday evening.

However, as part of the ongoing response to the Covid-19 outbreak, Spanish authorities would not give permission for the team’s flight from the Italian capital to land in Spain.