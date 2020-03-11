PSG’s Kylian Mbappe tests negative for coronavirus

France international Kylian Mbappe has undergone a test for coronavirus, but the result has come back negative for the Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Goal.com reports.

Mbappe is thought to be the first high-profile footballer to undergo a test for the illness, which has spread all over the world in recent weeks.

It was reported earlier on Tuesday that the French forward has been ill in recent days, forcing Mbappe out of training since Monday.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel had said that Mbappe “was sick yesterday and he is sick today” ahead of the French champions’ upcoming Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund.

Mbappe’s status for that match is still uncertain, with PSG set to play host to the German side at the Parc des Princes after falling to a 2-1 defeat in the opening leg in Germany.

Wednesday’s match will be played behind closed doors as a result of the outbreak, while Ligue 1 matches will either be played behind closed doors or have fan numbers restricted to 1,000 going forward.