Luxury tour operator Corinthian Travel steps into Armenia

Luxury private chauffeured tour specialist, Corinthian Travel, has launched a new programme to Armenia, a country with a history dating back to the 9th century BC, Travel Daily Media reports.

The tour operator’s new programme is designed to provide an in-depth insight into the little- known ancient nation ranging from its national obsession with chess, Yerevan’s culinary scene, and the stunning churches, monasteries and mountains.

It has three initial itineraries, one of which, combines Armenia with neighbour and another ex-soviet country, Georgia.

The relatively little-visited country is a pristine eastern land of snowy mountains and deep blue lakes; magnificent rock-hewn churches and dramatic cave villages; flowering meadows and golden apricots.