Armenia taking measures to repatriate nationals from Italy

Given the situation in Italy due to the novel coronavirus, the Republic of Armenia is taking measures to organize the repatriation of its citizens, the Armenian Embassy in Italy informs.

The Embassy urges citizens to provide the copies of their passports, visas or resident permits as soon as possible, as well as contact information ((purpose of staying in Italy, phone number, email address and residence address in Italy) to keep in touch with the Embassy.

Hotline: +393775226710 or +393898296324,

+393423382875, +393442451433:

Email address: [email protected]:

Ryanair, which operates flights between Armenia and Italy, announced on Tuesday it would cancel all international flights from March 13.