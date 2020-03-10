Armenian nationals returning from certain countries advised to self-quarantine

Due to the situation caused by the new coronavirus (COVID-19), the Armenian Ministry of Health calls to avoid traveling to Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Japan, China, Iran and South Korea.

It also urges to plan business trips outside of Armenia in case of dire need.

Citizens returning from the above-mentioned countries are recommended to avoid contacts and self-quarantine for 14 days.

The Ministry of Health also calls on employers to ensure that citizens returning from those countries work remotely from home.

It also urges to avoid organizing international events in Armenia that would feature participants from the countries most affected by the coronavirus.

Citizens who have returned to Armenia from the above-mentioned countries over the past 14 days, who have fever, cough and difficulty breathing can contact the round the clock call center at 060 83 83 00 or call the Hot Line at 8003.