Armenia urges citizens to immediately cut Italy trip short and return home

The Armenian Civil Aviation Committee urges citizens to refrain from visiting Italy, taking into consideration the measures taken by the Italian government to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on Armenian nations currently in Italy to immediately cut short the trip and return to Armenia.

Armenian citizens are recommended to keep in contact with the Armenian Embassy in Italy.

The reccomendations come after Italy extended its emergency coronavirus measures, which include travel restrictions and a ban on public gatherings, to the entire country.

On Monday, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte ordered people to stay home and seek permission for essential travel.

He said the measures were designed to protect the most vulnerable. “There is no more time,” he said in a TV address.

Italy’s coronavirus death toll jumped from 366 to 463 on Monday. It is the worst-hit country after China.