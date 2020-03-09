Armenian Scouts thank Syria for recognizing the Armenian Genocide

The Armenian Scouts in Damascus carried out a march of appreciation towards members of the People’s Assembly for adopting a unanimous resolution recognizing and condemning the genocide committed against the Armenians by the Ottoman Empire at the beginning of the twentieth century, SANA reports.

The scouts performed the Syrian Arab national anthem and scout performances, expressing greetings and appreciation to the members of the Assembly.

During a meeting with the scouts, Speaker of the People’s Assembly Hamouda Sabbagh said “our Armenian brothers are an essential part of the Syrian social fabric and efficient members in all aspects of life in Syria including the People’s Assembly, and therefore we salute you on every occasion.”

Sabbagh affirmed that the People’s Assembly’s decision to recognize and condemn the Armenian genocide came in its correct historical context because this heinous crime is condemned by all standards.

He reiterated that such crimes will stay alive in our memory, therefore the unanimous decision of the People’s Assembly had a special meaning because it is one of the rare decisions that was issued unanimously and not by majority, confirming that whoever does not recognize this genocide is considered a partner in this crime.

In turn, Dean of the fifth regiment of the Armenian Scouts, Mahran Ghazelian noted that Syria was the first destination for the genocide survivors of, so the Armenians still look at Syria with a love, affection, and gratitude for receiving and standing by them.

Head of the Syrian-Armenian Parliamentary Friendship Society in the People’s Assembly, Dr. Nora Arissian underlined the importance of the action, which expresses gratitude and appreciation to members of the People’s Assembly for their unanimous resolution.

In mid-February, the People’s Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution condemning and recognizing the genocide committed against the Armenians by the Ottoman Empire.